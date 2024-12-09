Need to improve law and order in Rajasthan to attract investors: Dotasra

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said it is crucial to bring the law and order under control to create a conducive environment for investors in the state.

Dotasra’s remarks followed inauguration of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

While welcoming the prime minister and the investors participating in the summit, Dotasra pointed out that the public wants to know the actual outcomes of such events -- how much real investment materialises, how many industries are set up, how many jobs are created, and the total expenditure on the summit.

"The Prime Minister is here to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, and we warmly welcome him, as well as all the industrialists participating in this event. We hope that the Rajasthan government will continue to provide support and facilities for entrepreneurs to set up industries here," Dotasra said in a video message posted on social media.

"The law and order situation has been deteriorating for the past 12 months, and it is crucial to control it to create a conducive environment for investors. This will help entrepreneurs operate confidently and create job opportunities for our youth, leading to the progress of the state,” he added.

Dotasra also stressed that the state government must ensure the cleanliness observed during the summit continues.

“We have witnessed an improvement in cleanliness for this summit, and we hope that such efforts will continue,” he said.

He further stated that the previous Congress government had made sincere efforts to provide a supportive environment and necessary facilities for investors.

Dotasra argued that the summit should not be limited to the signing of MoUs. He urged the government to demonstrate how much of this translates into real investments on the ground.

“It is essential for the government to keep the public informed. We all need to work together to ensure Rajasthan progresses. We are all united in this effort, and there can be no division,” he said.

“However, it seems the government is merely focused on showing a large number of MoUs on paper, and that will not actually lead to ‘Rising Rajasthan’,” he added. PTI SDA ARD ARD