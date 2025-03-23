Need to increase capital investment in agri sector, says CM Fadnavis; bats for group farming

Pune, Mar 23 (PTI) There is need for increased capital investment in the agriculture sector, which should go ahead of relief and rehabilitation measures currently seen for incidents of crop damage, low yield and excess rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

He also said profitability was reducing due to shrinking of plots, which was making it unfeasible for those wanting to opt for mechanised farming.

"Our farming should go ahead of relief and rehabilitation. Every year, the state government puts in Rs 10-15,000 crore to provide help to farmers for crop damage, less yield, excess rains etc. At the same time, there is no investment that is taking place in the agriculture sector. Through schemes like Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Yojana, SMART yojana, we aim to increase capital investment in farming," he said.

"Increase in capital investment will empower farmers. The only reason farming not remaining profitable is shrinking of farm lands (through) distribution among kin. Around 75 per cent farmers are small land holders. If a small land holder wants to go in for mechanised farming, it will not be feasible for him due to high input costs," the CM pointed out.

However, group farming will increase capacity building for investment, he said while speaking at Paani Foundation's 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2024' award ceremony here.

"As per a KPMG report, in group farming the input cost went down and production surged. In a nutshell, we can transform the lives of farmers with the help of group farming. The state government will also be using Artificial Intelligence in the farm sector," he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said the Paani Foundation's group farming initiative received a good response.

"Based on this positive response, we have decided to bring a policy for group farming in Maharashtra. If farmers turn to group farming, their capacity to invest in farming increases, their input cost comes down and their production goes up," the CM said. PTI SPK BNM