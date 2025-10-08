Need to invest in building resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities: HUA Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday observed World Habitat Day-2025, highlighting the importance of building resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities in the face of challenges like climate change, urbanisation and migration.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA), Tokhan Sahu, emphasised the need to invest in resilience, empower local governments and harness public-private-people partnerships to transform cities into engines of growth.

The minister said the World Habitat Day-2025 reaffirms India's steadfast commitment to building cities that are resilient, inclusive and sustainable, and are prepared to face crises and emerge stronger.

On his part, HUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala said that the policy response to urban crises should focus on strengthening cities by making their infrastructure, social systems and economies more resilient and adaptable.

He said that though the cities face a wide array of challenges, they also offer unique opportunities for transformative action, creating a positive cycle of growth and resilience.

"India's approach is guided by a clear vision to turn these challenges into a foundation for future growth and prosperity," Katikithala added.

According to the ministry, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', different panel discussions were held on topics such as 'Integration of Urban and Peri-urban Areas into Metropolitan Cities', 'Understanding and Responding to Urban Flooding' and 'Equitable Cities'.

The discussions brought together policy makers, practitioners, researchers, subject matter experts, officials from states and Union Territories and research organisations, who shared their insights, the ministry added. PTI BUN RUK RUK