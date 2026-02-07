Need to learn from ancient traditions of resource utilisation, conservation: Sunita Narain

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Noted environmentalist Sunita Narain says ancient Indian traditions of water harvesting, food diversity, and agriculture are required in present times to address contemporary environmental challenges.

Narain, who was delivering the keynote address at IHC Samanvay at India Habitat Centre on Friday, spoke at length about India’s ecological traditions, restraint, reverence for nature and ethical responsibilities that accompany development.

“Why in these very troubled times that we are living in, it's so important for us to rethink the way we are doing development. What do we know about the knowledge, what do we know about the way we are moving ahead and how is it that we can learn both from the extraordinary traditions that we've had but more importantly we have to learn from the principles that drove those traditions,” Narain said.

She argued today the ancient traditions are romanticised through "empty rituals like taking a dip in the Yamuna or bursting firecrackers on Diwali".

“When we go and take a dip in the Yamuna with froth and pollution, we call it part of our religion and culture, so the Yamuna is clean. It is not clean, it is dirty and it needs to be cleaned up and that has to be part of the traditional language that we talk about.

“When we talk about having the right to fireworks at a time when Delhi cannot breathe, it is not the right to culture. This is not culture. The culture that we all live is a lived culture. It is an evolving culture and it is evolving out of the principle of rationality and humanity,” she said, terming the tradition of resource extraction and utilisation as the “bedrock of culture”.

As she explained the various ways in which different communities across India have harvested water for centuries – from the tanka and agor in Rajasthan to the zings in Ladakh and the bamboo irrigation techniques of the northeast – Narain noted that the knowledge of these “remarkable water harvesting traditions” broke down when the British came to India and introduced new ways of managing water.

“We moved from those decentralised, community-held water management systems to something that was controlled by the public works department. They tapped reservoirs and brought water long distances, supplied it into our taps and we felt this is modern living,” she said.

Narain added that it is because of resource and capital intensive systems of water management that has led to instances like the pollution of the Yamuna.

She argued that by carrying water from a long distance while polluting water sources closer home, the cost of water transport, electricity and water has gone up successively.

“...and as the cost of water goes up, municipalities have no money to spend on the collection of sewage. So everybody's sewage and excreta is today polluting that same groundwater which we need for our water security,” the director general of the Centre for Science and Environment said.

She explained that by working together villagers in Rajasthan would keep animals away from the catchment area of a tanka, the churpon or water master in Ladakh made sure that everybody received water, and the cascading linked tank system of south India provided everyone with water for irrigation.

“If you don't take that core of working together to build a cooperative society we will never be able to bring back those traditions as lived traditions. We will do our ritualistic pujas on those traditions but today we want lived traditions. I want the Yamuna to breathe. We need affordable water systems, we need the Ganga to flow that is part of our present as well as our future,” she said.

Over the course of three days, IHC Samanvay 2026 will showcase sessions by leading voices from literature, ecology, public policy, and the performing arts.

Participants include wildlife conservationist Vivek Menon, writer Namita Gokhale, former diplomat Navtej Sarna, historian William Dalrymple, poet Mamang Dai, writer Stephen Alter, and Malayalam writer Joshil.

The programme also features scholars and practitioners such as food historian Pushpesh Pant, climate policy specialist Medha Bisht, sociologist Rekha M. Shangpliang, and ecologist Yogesh V. Gokhale.