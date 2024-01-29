Need to learn from traditions of tribals: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said the tribals worship nature and there is a need to learn from their traditions.

Mishra was addressing the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme organised at the Raj Bhavan by Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with the Centre's Sports Ministry and the Home Ministry.

He said this programme is an opportunity to understand India, the land of unity in diversity and to be exposed to the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Welcoming the youth from different parts of the country to the Raj Bhavan, the governor called upon them to utilise their energy in the development of the nation.

Mishra said that tribal areas have their specific traditions for the conservation of water, forest and land.

He said that the work of preserving these traditions should be done under the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme.

Along with the rights granted by the Constitution, he also called upon the youth to always remain alert in performing their duties.

Earlier, the tribal youths from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Odisha's Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam gave dance and musical presentations.

State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, on his part gave information about the objectives and activities of organising the camp under the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. PTI AG AS AS