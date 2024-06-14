Need to make defence studies part of school curriculum: Retired brigadier Sawant

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) Kargil War veteran Brigadier Sudhir Sawant (retired) on Friday said defence studies must be part of the school curriculum as this will instil a sense of national duty among students.

Pointing out to the prevailing conditions in the country, he told reporters there is need for the youth to be involved in the defence sector.

"Equipping students with the knowledge of defence will greatly contribute to fostering a sense of national duty among them," said Sawant, currently chairman of Forum for Strategic Studies. PTI COR BNM