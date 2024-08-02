Need to move from construction to creation of posts in health sector: BJP MP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) BJP MP Dr C N Manjunath has underscored the need of moving from construction of medical institutions to creation of posts and recruitment in the health sector.

Speaking during a discussion on the Demand for Grants of the Health Ministry, the cardiologist turned politician from Bangalore Rural stressed the importance of strengthening existing hospitals with adequate manpower and technicians.

"We are talking about the construction of hospitals, medical colleges and AIIMS. The theme should move from construction to the creation of posts and from creation of posts, we should move to recruitment," he said.

Manjunath highlighted India's talent pool, noting the availability of around 14 lakh allopathic doctors and five lakh Ayush doctors, and mentioned the need for an additional three lakh doctors.

He also emphasized the importance of limiting the number of medical college seats to 150 to ensure hands-on experience for doctors, warning that undertrained doctors can be more dangerous than the diseases they treat.

He called for innovative approaches like starting postgraduate medical colleges with lower initial expenditure and better quality treatment for patients.

Manjunath also raised concerns about the rising susceptibility of young and middle-aged Indians to non-communicable diseases.

"Earlier, children would bring parents for treatment of heart attacks. Now, parents are bringing their children with cases of heart and brain strokes," he said, noting that heart attacks are now affecting people across all economic strata.

He also demanded AIIMS for Karnataka and increase in salary of staff nurses who are just getting Rs 13,000 per month which is lower than daily wages.

Congress MP from Warangal, Dr Kadiyam Kavya, argued that merely branding schemes as "Ayushman" is not sufficient without adequate funding.

She pointed out that overall health schemes have witnessed a dip and called for better facilities.

"Our MPs are thumping the tables for COVID management, but how did banging thalis during COVID help?" she questioned, saying doctors like her were wondering how it benefits people.

Kavya emphasised the importance of improving primary, secondary and tertiary care, and urged for a focus on mental health programmes.

She demanded more budgetary allocation for early cancer diagnosis and criticized the NEET exam, calling it a "Neat leak" and suggested that the exam should be cancelled to prevent the emergence of underqualified doctors.

Congress' Prabha Mallikarjun, who is also a doctor, said one cannot become a "vishwaguru" just by calling oneself that one can become "vishwaguru" by thinking like one. She said three things are needed for becoming a 'vishwaguru" -- mind, intellect and money allocated in the budget.

"We need to get back to the drawing board. I urge the Centre for visionary reforms," the Davanagere MP said.

BJP's Daggubati Purandheshwari from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundhry said that many works have been done to strengthen the health sector under the Modi government and there is scope to further strengthening the health infrastructure.

She also talked about the lack of facilities and doctors in Community Health Centers and Primary Health Centres, and urged the government to pay attention to this.

Purandheswari praised the increase in allocation for mental health from Rs 63 crore to Rs 90 crore in the budget and said this allocation can be further increased.

The BJP MP praised the four per cent increase in research allocation in the health budget and said this will help in dealing with new diseases like Nipah virus infection.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ghosi, Rajeev Rai, sought a special package for Uttar Pradesh and demanded that factories for pharmaceuticals and medical instruments be opened by creating special economic zones in the state.

"Both governments (Centre and in UP) are yours. Stop making both your engines fight, it would be better for the health of the country. What could be more unfortunate that we claim to be 'vishwaguru' but the allocation in health is much below than what is needed and proper medical treatment is not provided to people," Rai said.

RJD MP from Buxar, Sudhakar Singh, criticized the budget allocation for health, likening it to treating a cancer patient in the ICU with paracetamol.

"We are the most populated country in the world and if we spend just 2 per cent of GDP on health, how will we make a difference?" he asked.

Singh expressed disappointment over the lack of substantial budget allocation for Bihar despite the long tenure of J P Nadda in health minister's role.

He highlighted the urgent need for three more AIIMS in Bihar to prevent the patients from having to travel to Delhi.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, reiterated the adage "health is wealth" and underscored the critical need for increased health budget for a young nation like India.

She highlighted the demand for doctors and the necessity of building more institutes.

Criticizing the wasteful expenditure on other projects, she called for more funds for AIIMS, particularly for AIIMS Bathinda, which she said lacks adequate emergency beds and a trauma center despite high cancer rates in her constituency. She called for regularizing the pay of ASHA workers and extending their retirement age to 65. PTI UZM ASK AS AS