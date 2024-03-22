Need to oppose and challenge NDA regime: Mizoram MP

Aizawl, Mar 22 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader K. Vanlalvena, who was named the party's nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state on Friday, sparked a controversy by asserting that the BJP-led NDA regime needs to be challenged and opposed.

Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the state's only Rajya Sabha seat in June 2020.

Despite MNF's membership in the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and its alliance with the NDA at the national level, the party doesn't collaborate with the BJP in the state.

Vanlalvena, known for his advocacy on minority issues, emphasised his continuous opposition to NDA ideologies in the current Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a gathering soon after being nominated as the party candidate for LS elections, Vanlalvena predicted that the NDA would secure victory in the forthcoming parliamentary polls.

He warned against the potential introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the NDA retains power.

"It appears that the NDA will retain power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls. If it does, it is likely that the UCC will be introduced in the country. For this reason, the NDA government should be opposed. I have been constantly opposing the NDA government in the present Rajya Sabha," the MNF leader said.

Despite the limited role of Mizoram's MP in national governance formation, Vanlalvena stressed the importance of challenging the NDA government's policies.

Born in January 1970 in East Lungdar village in Serchhip district, Vanlalvena was a high school teacher at a state-run school. He graduated with Science from the Pachhunga University College in 1993.

In college, he was actively involved in student politics, and served as the vice president of the state's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) for two consecutive years. He later also became the president of the organisation.

He entered politics in 2002 when he was appointed the general secretary of the MNF's youth wing. He subsequently became its president.

Vanlalvena had unsuccessfully contested the assembly by-poll to Aizawl North-III seat in 2015. He lost to Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate C Lalsawivunga in the Aizawl South-I seat in the 2023 assembly elections.

Various parties have named their candidates, including Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from ZPM, Rita Malsawmi from the People's Conference (PC), and Lalbiakzama from the Congress.

Former Congress leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte announced his candidacy as an independent, while the BJP is yet to announce its nominee. PTI COR MNB