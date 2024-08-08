Need to preserve country's rich heritage of traditional handicrafts: UP Governor

Indore, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday stressed the need to preserve the rich heritage of India's traditional handicrafts so that these skills can be passed on to the future generations.

She was speaking at the inauguration of 'Craftroots', a five-day exhibition of crafts in Indore.

"The country has a rich heritage of traditional handicrafts. We must preserve this legacy and carry it forward from generation to generation," Patel said.

The UP governor stressed that people involved in traditional handicraft work should hand over these unique skill sets to at least one of their children so that this legacy continues.

According to her, when she contested the assembly elections from Patan region of Gujarat, there were around 700 families doing the work of weaving Patola sarees, but now their number has come down to just four.

Through 'Craftroots', efforts were being made to save the art of Patola weaving in Gujarat and new artisans are being linked.

Patel also planted saplings at Indore's Residency Kothi.

She urged people to plant saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to increase the green cover. PTI HWP MAS NP