Need to prioritise production of alternative energy to bring down oil imports: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday said the country should focus on production of alternative clean energy on a priority basis due to the large expenses in importing crude oil.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a conservation themed event organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and oil and gas companies, Bagde said India is the third largest consumer of petroleum products after the United States and China.

"Domestic production of crude oil and natural gas is unable to meet the growing demand of the country. We currently import more than 80 percent of our crude oil needs. This leads to the expenditure of a large amount of foreign currency," he said.

The governor said the "basic mantra" of energy conservation is to think about future generations and to use as little as possible. He also expressed the need for efforts to reduce emissions and oil imports by using ethanol oil in petrol and diesel.

Speaking at the Conservation Capacity 'Saksham' 2025, the governor said in the era of climate crisis, planting more and more trees should be our priority.

Bagde said Rajasthan is on top in solar energy production and is third in wind energy production. He urged that people should work together to make the country self-sufficient in oil and gas.