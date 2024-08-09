Need to protect tribal culture, identity: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday emphasised the need for protecting the distinct tribal culture and identity, asserting that the time has come to give the exploited indigenous people their due rights.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of 'Adivasi Mahotsav-2024' that coincides with the International Day of the World's Indigenous People in Ranchi.

During the programme, tribal men and women danced to the tune of traditional 'dhol' and 'nagaras' (drums).

"There is an urgent need to protect tribal culture, tradition, land and forest. Tribals here have shown their struggle to the world. I am proud that I was born in Jharkhand which is known as the land of brave people, land of icons like Bhagwan Birsa Munda," Soren said.

Birsa Muda, who fought against the British, died in the Old Central Jail in Ranchi in the year 1900.

"This state has its own distinct identity and history. The original tribals have been exploited for long - before and after Independence. It is time to give them their due rights," Soren said.

The programme was launched by Soren jointly with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The two-day festival held at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Museum in Jail Chowk showcases the diverse art, culture and tradition of the tribal community.

State Coordination Committee Chairman Shibu Soren, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was present during the third edition of the festival besides Hemant Soren's legislator wife Kalpana.

As many as 12 books were unveiled by the Chief Minister, Governor and other guests during the festival.

Over 250 community forest rights leases were given to representatives from various districts amounting to 73,583 acres.

Attired in traditional dresses, men and women from 32 tribes, including Asur, Baiga, Birhor, Chero, Munda, Oraon, Mal Pahariya, Santhal, Karmali and Kharwar, participated in the rally.

Tribal artists from Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and other states are participating in the festival.

A tribal book fair is also being organised as part of the event.

Firecracker and laser shows have become the centre of attraction at the festival. PTI NAM NN