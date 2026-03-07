Need to raise public awareness for success of HPV vaccine: Thane collector

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) Amid a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Saturday stressed the need for raising awareness about it, officials said.

Under the all-India campaign, a single-dose “Gardasil 4” vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be used. The injection provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, according to officials.

“Effective implementation of routine vaccination and the HPV vaccination programme is essential, and large-scale public awareness must be created to ensure its success,” Panchal said at a meeting at his office. PTI COR NR