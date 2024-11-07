Need to recognise obesity as chronic disease: Experts

Mumbai: There is a disconnect between awareness, understanding and management of obesity and recognising it as a chronic disease will be the first step towards obesity management, experts have said.

Advertisment

A recent report by global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, that involved more than 2,000 people living with obesity (PwO) and 300 healthcare professionals in India, underlined the need for an integrated, long-term approach to the treatment of obesity.

PwO face immense difficulties in maintaining weight loss and more than half of those surveyed said they reverted to old eating habits despite their efforts to change.

More than 44 per cent regain lost weight within six months, the report said, emphasising the need for more sustainable, long-term solutions that go beyond just lifestyle adjustments.

Advertisment

"The first step towards obesity management is to understand that it is a chronic disease. We need to support People with Obesity (PwO) with tools that not only help them lose weight but also maintain that loss over time," Novo Nordisk India Vice President Clinical, Medical, and Regulatory Dr Maya Sharma told reporters on Wednesday.

A successful obesity management strategy must combine lifestyle changes, behavioural interventions, medication, and surgery where necessary, said Dr A G Unnikrishnan from Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune.

"Only through such integration can PwO achieve their weight loss goals and maintain long-term health improvements," Unnikrishnan said.

Advertisment

Obesity is also closely linked to other chronic diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, eating disorders and cardiovascular diseases among others.

According to the report, every two in five PwO suffer from conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes.

The healthcare professionals say that many PwO have anywhere between one and four co-morbidities, such as high blood pressure (32 per cent), high cholesterol (27 per cent), eating disorder (23 per cent) and cardiovascular diseases (19 per cent), reinforcing that obesity is a chronic disease requiring medical intervention.

Advertisment

"Even a 5 per cent weight loss can bring significant health benefits, and it's important that PwO understands that small, sustainable changes are key. We as healthcare professionals have to overcome any inhibitions in discussing the condition with our patients on a regular basis and support them in their weight-loss journeys," Dr Rishma Pai from Mumbai said.

Despite the availability of prescription weight-loss medications, PwO remains hesitant and only one in seven PwO believe such medications would be helpful, with concerns about side-effects and safety being the primary deterrents, said the report.

Despite the growing awareness, there are still significant misconceptions and hurdles that need to be addressed. Hence, involvement by the government is crucial in addressing the growing obesity challenge in India, Novo Nordisk India Corporate Vice President Vikrant Shrotriya said.

Advertisment

Obesity is not just an individual issue but a significant public health concern that impacts healthcare resources, economic productivity, and the overall well-being of our society, he said.

"A multifaceted approach that includes policy interventions, awareness programs, and accessible healthcare solutions is essential to address this complex issue effectively," Shrotriya added.