Need to regulate loudspeaker volume giving 'azan', says Rajasthan MLA; rubbish: Cong leader

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP legislator from Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal assembly constituency Balmukund Acharya on Monday said there is a need to regulate the volume of loudspeakers giving calls for 'azan'.

He said the volume of loudspeakers is being deliberately increased during ongoing Ramzan and some people have put up loudspeakers in their homes, which the police administration should monitor and regulate. The high volume creates problems for those who have headaches and migraines and for students who are preparing for competitive exams.

Reacting to his statement, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged that some BJP MLAs have lost their "mental balance" so they talk "rubbish".

Balmukund Acharya told reporters here, "If someone has a problem or is suffering from migraine or headache then there is a need to rectify it. These days volume is being deliberately increased.

"Some loudspeakers have been put up at homes also. We have told at two to four places that we will not let this happen," the BJP MLA said.

He said police have the device to monitor volume levels and they should check them.

"Wherever the volume (of loudspeaker) is being increased, it should be regulated and kept (in limits) according to the rules. What is bad in it?" he said.

He said if someone has migraine or headache, or is grieving due to a death in the family, or is preparing for competitive exams, then there is a need to rectify the issue arising out of the high volumes of loudspeakers.

Hitting out at the BJP MLA's statement, former cabinet minister in the Congress government, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, said, "Some insane BJP MLAs have lost their mental balance... They cannot talk about their work... so they talk rubbish." He said the BJP has been ruling the country for 11 years and it has a double-engine government in Rajasthan.

"If you want to enact any law then do it. If you hate any religion or you have to enact any law or you want to distort the Constitution or destroy it then do it in Parliament. Who is stopping?" He alleged that the BJP MLAs work day in and day out to trigger riots and give useless statements. He accused the BJP government of making every effort to incite riots during Holi and the ongoing Ramzan month. PTI AG KSS KSS