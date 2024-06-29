Need to remember the kind of people, propensities that led to Emergency: Senior RSS functionary Ambekar

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar on Saturday recalled the days of the 1975 Emergency and said it must be remembered to understand the “kind of people, propensities and the reasons” that lead to the creation of a situation when democratic system and rights come under threat.

Without naming the Congress party which was in power then, Ambekar said that the Emergency, imposed within 25 years of India becoming a sovereign republic, had put the country’s democratic system and democratic rights of the people under threat.

“We must remember the days of Emergency because it will remind us again and again as to what kind of people, propensities and reasons lead to the creation of such a situation when our democratic system and rights would come under threat,” he said.

Such a threat to the country’s democratic system and people’s democratic rights had not come from abroad but “our own political system” with the imposition of Emergency, Ambekar added.

He was addressing an annual event, organised by the RSS-affiliated Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK) here to present awards to media persons for their outstanding work under various categories.

“During the Emergency period, I was very young. I was with Vidyarthi Parishad for many years. Students of the country and Sangh (RSS) volunteers and people of the society, everyone, protested against the Emergency coming together,” Ambekar said, adding people had to face “various kinds of harassment” during the period of Emergency.

He said that India is the biggest democracy in the world today and the Constitution has provided people with the rights to live their life with freedom and equality.

“It’s been 75 years since the adoption of this Constitution. And it’s important on this occasion that we must remember that Constitution as well,” he said.

Ambekar, who heads the RSS national publicity department, said that the Emergency was put to an end by the people of the country including those from RSS with their struggle.

“Therefore people should understand that if such a situation arises, society is capable of fighting against it,” he said “It is certain that if someone acts like that, the country’s democracy has enough strength to take such a person away from power,” he added Without naming anyone, Ambekar said it has become a fashion these days for “some people” to make statements from their own political point of view.

“But, I think, society should be clear that we need to understand that we have to remain vigilant. It's because a vigilant society can only protect its democratic rights. It's time to pay constant attention,” he added.

Talking about the role of media, Ambekar said it’s not easy to tell the truth but media persons have been doing it well in the interest of the society.

“And you should continue doing it. Truth should be told in public interest,” he said but cautioned media persons against disseminating unverified and baseless reports.

The RSS functionary said many people, who were asked to “bow down a bit” during the period of Emergency, had completely “surrendered” before the government of the day.

“But in journalism, there were many people who kept their spine straight and protested the dark period of Emergency,” he added.

Ambekar said that the country is progressing and the media has a significant role to play to create a good atmosphere for the country’s growth, keeping the interest of the country and its people in mind.

“After many years a chance has come when our country is ready to progress, this opportunity should not go away from our hands. It’s a very good opportunity to solve the problems of the people of the country,” he added. PTI PK RT RT