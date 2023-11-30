Need to spread awareness in remote areas of Andamans about govt schemes: Barla

Port Blair, Nov 30 (PTI) Union minister John Barla on Thursday stressed the need for spreading awareness in remote areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands about central government schemes.

Advertisment

The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, who is on a five-day visit to the archipelago, said it was difficult for poor people residing in remote areas to get benefits of central government schemes unless officials and ground-level workers perform their duties with conviction.

"I think here in remote areas, people need to be made aware of various central government schemes through awareness campaigns. This is only possible if officials and grassroots workers do their job properly, which I am sure they are doing," Barla told PTI.

"It is our responsibility to take the benefits of all government schemes to the needy people," he said.

Advertisment

The minister said he will hold a meeting with administrative officials during the day and review the implementation of the central government schemes in the islands.

Barla will be the chief guest at the second round of 'Grand Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address newly recruited people in various departments of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration after the distribution of appointment letters to them.

Appointment letters will be handed over to 258 people in Group C and Group B (NG) posts in various departments of the island administration.

Earlier, on September 26, nearly 1,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited individuals in another 'Rozgar Mela' in the islands. PTI SN SN ACD