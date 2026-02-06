Need to strengthen Ayurvedic diagnostic skills through practical approaches stressed

New Delhi, Feb 6(PTI) The need to strengthen Ayurvedic diagnostic skills through practical, systematic and evidence-based approaches was emphasised during a one-day national workshop on Ayurvedic pulse examination technique, 'Nadi Pareeksha', held here on Friday. Faculty members and scholars of 19 Ayurvedic colleges across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh participated in the workshop organised by the Department of Roga Nidan Evam Vikriti Vigyan (RNVV) at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr P K Prajapati, Director, AIIA, in the presence of Dr R K Yadav, Dean (PG); Dr Raja Ram Mahato, Medical Superintendent (AMS), and Dr Vivek Aggarwal, Head, Department of RNVV.

In his inaugural address, Dr Prajapati emphasised the need to strengthen Ayurvedic diagnostic skills through practical, systematic and evidence-based approaches.

Highlighting the contemporary relevance of Nadi Pareeksha as a classical diagnostic tool, he stressed the importance of its academic reinforcement and clinical validation.

In his presidential address, he fondly remembered eminent Vaidyas who made remarkable contributions to the field of Nadi Pareeksha, including Vaidya Basant Lad, Professor R K Singh and Professor M S Baghel.

He also underscored the need for validation through the incorporation of new technologies, such as the Nadi Tarangini app and other emerging diagnostic tools.

Renowned Nadi Vaidyas Dr Sudha Sharma and Dr Rajiv Sharma served as guest speakers for the workshop.

They shared their extensive clinical experience through practical demonstrations, hands-on training and in-depth discussions, offering valuable insights into the art and science of Nadi Pareeksha.

The sessions focused on interpretative techniques and the integration of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern diagnostic understanding.

The workshop was organised to disseminate the practical and clinical aspects of Nadi Pareeksha at both scholar and faculty levels, ensuring its effective integration into core clinical practice. Interactive sessions, live demonstrations and case-based discussions provided participants with rich experiential learning.

This academic initiative reflects AIIA's continued commitment to excellence in Ayurveda education, capacity building and the promotion of authentic diagnostic methodologies at the national level.