Need to strengthen maritime security through tech, special capacity measures: CISF DG

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) CISF director general (DG) Praveer Ranjan on Thursday said there is a growing need to strengthen maritime security through technology "integration" and specialised capacity building measures.

Ranjan also recalled the recent designation of his force as the Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports by the Union government, saying the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in establishing a "robust" and "harmonised" port security system was crucial.

The DG, as per a CISF spokesperson, said this while inaugurating a 'Mahasagar Simulator Lab' at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The lab aims to advance national maritime security capabilities, harmonising training standards and preparing India's port security ecosystem to meet emerging challenges, the spokesperson said.

The DG, he said, underscored the growing need to strengthen port and maritime security through technological integration, specialised capacity building, and structured institutional measures during the event.

He also proposed adoption of a "unified" national template for port security practices.

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued an order on November 18 designating the central paramilitary force under the Union home ministry as an RSO for seaports under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code.

An RSO is like a regulator for seaports security. ISPS is a mandatory security regime for international shipping.

India has about 250 major and small seaports and the CISF currently guards 13 major ones like the Chennai Port, JNPT in Mumbai and the Cochin Port.

The about 2.70 lakh personnel CISF, raised in 1969, is primarily tasked to guard critical infrastructure in the government and private domains, including more than 70 civil airports and installations in the nuclear and space facilities.