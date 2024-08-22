Need to strengthen sanitation system in West Delhi zone: Mayor

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of MCD to issue notice to a private agency responsible for collecting the garbage in the West Delhi zone after she found piles of garbage accumulated and littered on the road during an inspection.

Oberoi accompanied by the officials and councilors held an inspection in Mohan Garden and Bindapur ward in the West Zone, an official statement said.

During the inspection, she visited Dhalao Ghar in Mohan Garden Ward and found that piles of garbage were accumulating outside and the filth was scattered onto the main road for two to three kilometers, causing traffic disruptions, it added.

The mayor issued a stern warning to the waste management agency on the spot and said that strict action would be taken if the garbage is not removed within five days, the statement said.

The mayor also inspected Bindapur Ward and found a similar situation there.

"The garbage was found piled up outside Dhalao Ghar and no cleanliness being maintained. At the construction and demolition (C&D) waste site, debris was well-stacked and covered with sheets. However, the garbage was found clogging the drain next to that site," the statement said.

The mayor directed the officials that garbage should be removed from Dhalao Ghars daily and additional staff should be deployed in the area.

“The West Zone is the most affected zone, with garbage and filth everywhere. There is a dire need to strengthen the sanitation system in this zone. I have directed Deputy Commissioner to take strict action against the private agency to ensure that there is no negligence in the matter of sanitation,” she said.

“Making Delhi a clean, beautiful and lush green city is the top priority of the AAP government,” she added.

The mayor further said she will continue to inspect all the wards with the officials to ensure the sanitation work is done at the ground level.