Need to support sports talents from the tribal areas: President Murmu

Shillong, Jan 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that the Northeast has tremendous potential for the development of sportspersons.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 5th Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, she said diversity is the beauty of India, and it should be used to further boost the country's global image in the sports arena.

"The Northeast region has a tremendous potential for development of sports and sportspersons. This region traditionally has a strong sports culture," she said.

She emphasised the need to support talents from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons.

Expressing happiness, she said the region has produced many great women athletes.

She also underlined the potential of adventure sports and adventure tourism in the region, and the need to explore and leverage those on priority.

Murmu said that with the government taking new initiatives, Indian sportspersons are now winning more medals than ever in global events.

"Programmes such as Khelo India are helping in identifying and nurturing future champions," she said, adding that India has also demonstrated its ability to host large-scale international sports events.

The president urged children and youth to learn at least one sport.

She said that they may or may not adopt sports as a career but playing together will inculcate values of team spirit and competitiveness in them, apart from keeping them physically and mentally fit.

Murmu expressed confidence that events such as the Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes to achieve excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the games are an investment in the youths, the returns on which will be received for generations.

Thanking the president who arrived here from Guwahati on her maiden visit to the state, he said, "The presence of the president will remain a historic moment in the history of this beautiful state of Meghalaya." Meghalaya Games, reinstated in 2021-22 after a hiatus of 16 years, are a testament to the government's commitment to promoting competitive excellence in the state's sporting ecosystem, he said.

Over 3,000 people will participate in the games, which will continue till January 20.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri lauded the efforts of government officials, volunteers and young athletes for their contributions to the event. PTI JOP SOM