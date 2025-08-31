Need to take urgent steps to tackle growing climate unpredictability: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in extreme weather events in Jammu and Kashmir and the broader Himalayan region, which have caused severe damage to both human lives and property.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah called for urgent, proactive measures to address the growing climate unpredictability, stressing the need for sustainable development strategies that ensure the protection of life and livelihood in the region.

"The increase in weather vagaries, ranging from flash floods, landslides and prolonged dry spells to erratic rainfall patterns, has become a pressing concern for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said.

He added that these unpredictable weather events are not only threatening the region's ecological balance but also impacting local population, their agricultural livelihoods, infrastructure and most tragically, human lives.

Pointing out that the broader Himalayan belt is particularly vulnerable to climate change, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said sustainable development must become the cornerstone of future planning, where the immediate need for economic growth does not come at the cost of safety of the environment or people.

"Development should no longer be seen as just economic growth. It should encompass environmental protection, ecological conservation and social equity," he said.

"We need to re-evaluate our development models and ensure they are in harmony with nature, not at odds with it," he added.

He also called for collaboration between various stakeholders, including the government, civil society and experts, to collectively work towards mitigating climate risks and ensuring a resilient future for Jammu and Kashmir.