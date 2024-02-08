Need to train more police officials to prevent and detect cyber crimes: Mumbai top cop

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday said there was an urgent need to train as many police officials as possible to investigate and prevent cyber crimes.

Advertisment

He was speaking at a training workshop organised for Mumbai Police's 'Cyber Commandos'.

On the occasion, the police introduced 'Cyber Commandos' trained for prevention and detection of cases related to cyber crime and also unveiled a poster of helpline 1930.

Addressing the officials who underwent training, Phansalkar in the last two years, there has been an increase in cyber frauds and cases of sextortion, identity theft, phishing and cheating.

Advertisment

Such cases lead to both financial and reputational damage, he said.

Considering the threat of crime in the cyber space, every head constable working at a police station has to be computer and digital literate, said the senior IPS officer.

"In the next phase, the Mumbai Police will train station house officers and other policemen on cyber crime investigation," he said.

Advertisment

"We have tied up with SBI, which has 95 lakh customer base in Mumbai. The tie-up has helped us reach 50 per cent of Mumbai," he said, adding creating awareness about crime among citizens is also one of the tasks of police.

Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said with the cyber helpline 1930, the Mumbai Police have frozen transactions of over Rs 25 crore, which people had lost to online fraudsters.

Considering the increase in cyber crimes, police officials should upgrade their investigative kills through training, he said. PTI DC RSY