Need to uphold constitutional ideals, federal structure, secular spirit: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for upholding the country's constitutional ideals, federal structure, and secular spirit.

He said the Constitution has not only guided India's democratic journey, but has also ensured that the voices of all regions, religions, and communities are heard and protected.

Highlighting its enduring relevance, Abdullah said the Indian Constitution is a living document, dynamic in nature, adaptable to change, and reflective of the aspirations of over a billion citizens.

The National Conference chief's remarks came as the 76th Constitution Day was celebrated across the country on Wednesday to mark its historic adoption by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

Calling it the world's most flexible, democratic, and vibrant document, Abdullah further said it embodies the vast diversity, cultural richness, and pluralistic spirit of the country.

"Its strength lies in its inclusivity and its unwavering commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," he said.

Underscoring the contemporary challenges faced by the nation, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir stressed that the need of the hour is to cherish the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and uphold its federal structure and secular visage.

He urged every citizen, institution, and political stakeholder to safeguard the constitutional framework that "preserves unity while celebrating diversity". PTI SSB PRK PRK