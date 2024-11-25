Need to work towards future free from shadows of addiction: Nagaland Guv

Kohima, Nov 25 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday stressed the need to work together towards a future that is free from the “shadows of addiction”.

Ganesan was speaking here at the launch of a campaign for addiction-free India.

"We must work together to create a future where every individual in Nagaland can live free from the shadows of addiction, and also ensure that our young generation grows up in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment,” he said.

"This campaign is not just about raising awareness, but also about educating and supporting individuals who are struggling with addiction," he said, noting that drug abuse is a societal challenge that affects families, communities and the economy.

The initiative is part of the national ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ launched in 2020.

"Young people, especially, are vulnerable to the allure of drugs, and we must work to protect them by providing opportunities for positive growth," the governor added. PTI NBS RBT