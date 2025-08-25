Need to work with principle of 'nation first, party second': Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday emphasised that when it comes to national interest, everyone should stand united, regardless of their political affiliations.

Speaking at the second and final day of the All India Speakers' Conference, Gupta recalled how several freedom fighters gave their lives to gain independence for the country.

"We must understand going forward that we need to work with the principle of nation first. It should be 'nation first, party second, we last'. Whenever the nation's interest comes, we should all be united. There can be differences in opinion, but when it comes to national interest, there should be no party," she said.

Noting how people across the world look at leaders when they speak in the Parliament or in the Vidhan Sabha, she said that as public representatives, they should always keep the interests of the common public in mind.

The two-day conference, being hosted by the Delhi Assembly for the first time, brings together speakers and deputy speakers of state assemblies and councils.

It has been organised to mark Vithalbhai Patel's historic election to the post of President of the Central Legislative Assembly a century ago. He was the first Indian to accomplish such a feat.