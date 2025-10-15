Need unified approach to realise PM's 'One State: One Global Destination' vision: Culture Minister

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emphasised the need for "collaborative federalism" and a "unified approach" among the Centre, states and the private sector to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One State: One Global Destination'.

He said this during the two-day State Tourism Ministers' Meet in Udaipur that concluded on Wednesday.

The event brought together tourism ministers and senior officials from all states and Union Territories to chart a collective course for transforming India's tourism landscape, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

The meeting served as a pivotal platform to advance the Prime Minister's vision of 'One State: One Global Destination'. The vision is to develop at least one globally benchmarked tourist destination in every state and Union Territory, aligning with India's broader Viksit Bharat roadmap, it said.

The inaugural session featured opening remarks by Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi, followed by an address by Union Minister Shekhawat.

Chairing the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog here, Prime Minister Modi had suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state on par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure.

"One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," he had said.

Shekhawat, in his address, said the State Tourism Ministers' Meet marks a "defining moment for Indian tourism".

"By pooling our resources, expertise, and vision, we are committed to creating a portfolio of destinations that not only showcase India's incredible diversity, but also compete on a global scale in terms of experience, infrastructure and sustainability," he added.