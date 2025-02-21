Needed leaders in every field who understand international mindset with Indian mind: PM

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country needs leaders in different fields whose approach is global but mindset is Indian.

"We need people who move forward understanding international mindset with an Indian mind," he said at the School of Ultimate Leadership conclave here.

Pitching for leaders in different fields who have "global thinking and local upbringing", he said what is needed is a leadership which reflects India's national vision in every field, be it bureaucracy or business or any sector.

A leadership is needed in every field which can find solution to global complexity and needs, while projecting the country's interests at the world stage, he said.

The prime minister said India is emerging as a global powerhouse, and that it needs world class leaders to speed up this momentum and to ensure that similar success are replicated in every field.

An institute like the School of Ultimate Leadership can be a game-changer, he added.

Modi stressed the role of human resources in ensuring success in different fields, and said the country should have leaders who can spearhead innovation and channelise skills.

In this context, he cited the example of Gujarat, noting that questions were raised about its future as a separate state due to its lack of natural resources.

However, the state today is doing very well due to its leaders, he said, adding that it has no diamond mine but nine out of 10 diamonds in the world pass through the hands of a Gujarati.

The School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable "authentic leaders to advance public good", an official statement has said.

"The two-day conclave will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership," it said.