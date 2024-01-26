'Needs thorough discussion': Nagaland CM on Centre's decision to fence India-Myanmar border

Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said the decision of the Centre to fence the India-Myanmar border needs thorough discussion before being implemented.

Asked by reporters about the state's stand on the issue, Rio said the government has to consult the people.

"If the need be then we have to work out a formula on how to solve the issue for the people and prevent infiltration as well, because Nagaland is bordered by Myanmar, and on both sides there are Nagas," he said.

Rio, an ally of the BJP, said that while many people live on the Indian side, their farms are on the other side.

"Therefore there has to be a workable formula," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week said the government will end the free movement of people at the India-Myanmar border, and fence it completely so that it can be protected like the country's boundary with Bangladesh.

Deputy CM Y Patton had on Monday said that the Nagaland government will hold meetings with other northeastern states that share a border with Myanmar, and then approach the Centre on the issue.

Various Naga civil society organisations and also the NSCN-IM have opposed the Centre's decision, saying that it would "divide" the Nagas living on two sides of the border. PTI NBS NBS SOM