Neelesh Misra's first poem collection to release on November 18

New Delhi: Renowned audio storyteller and author Neelesh Misra's first collection of poems, "Main Aksar Sochta Hoon", will hit the stands on November 18.

Advertisment

The Hindi book, published under Westland Book’s language imprint 'Eka' in partnership with Misra's 'Slow Imprint', explores themes like love, nostalgia, lives in cities, the search for one's roots and a sense of belonging, and modern-day anxieties.

It features free verse, ghazals, and songs, some of which the 51-year-old author has recorded in his own voice.

"Listeners have often urged us to launch books as well. It is an absolute delight, therefore, that we are stepping into publishing by launching the 'Slow Imprint' with Westland Books in order to present storytelling in a new avatar, through a series of books for all age groups, and on a multitude of themes," the lyricist-writer said in a statement.

Advertisment

The release would also mark the launch of 'Slow Imprint', which will feature four more titles later this month, including "Gaanv Se Bees Postcard" by Shiv Balak Misra, "Junglee Phoolon Si Ladki" by Anulata Raj Nair and "Kaaljayi: Kahaniyan Vedon Puranon Se" by Chhavi Nigam, Vrishali Jain, Shikha Dwivedi and Anulata Raj Nair.

"Westland being a pan-Indian publisher is delighted to be partnering with Neelesh Misra and his team of writers who have a finger on the pulse of a large listener-base.

"They have been honing the art of storytelling for the radio and other audio platforms for a long time. In the coming months, as we publish Hindi books in all genres, for children and adults, with Slow Imprint, and then expanding the scope of this imprint, titles in English too will be made available to a wide readership,” Minakshi Thakur, publisher (Indian Literature) at Westland Books.

Advertisment

An additional feature of the poetry book is the QR code on its cover, which will take the readers to a library of recordings featuring Misra's free verse, ghazals and songs.

Misra's previously authored books include "Once Upon a Timezone", "Storywallah" and "Neelesh Misra ka Yaad Sheher". PTI MG BK BK