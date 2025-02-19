Neelkanth Mahadev v. Jama Masjid case postponed to March 10'

Budaun (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A Badaun court would on March 10 take up a temple-mosque dispute after the hearing on Wednesday was adjourned due to the continuing lawyers' strike.

Fast-track court civil judge (senior division) Amit Kumar adjourned the hearing in the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple v. Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee case.

Advocate Vivek Rainder, representing the Hindu side, said the hearing could not take place owing to the indefinite lawyers' strike.

"The judge scheduled the next hearing on March 10. We are fully prepared for the arguments, and the proceedings will move forward after the Muslim side presents its arguments," said Rainder.

The court on February 11 repeatedly summoned the advocate representing the Intazamia Committee, but none appeared.

The court then granted the Muslim side a final opportunity and scheduled the next hearing for February 19, but the hearing did not take place and was adjourned to March 10. PTI KIS AMK