Neerabh Kumar Prasad appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Jun 7 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary, replacing K S Jawahar Reddy.

Prasad, who was serving as the special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, was elevated as the top government official.

"Prasad, special Chief Secretary to the government is transferred and appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh," said an official release.

A 1987 batch officer, Prasad, is expected to assume office at the Secretariat on Friday. PTI STH KH