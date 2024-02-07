Neeraj Bawana gang member nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested an absconding member of the Neeraj Bawana gang from Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said the accused has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Nangloi, who was absconding in a shootout case in the Rajouri Garden area.

He was arrested on Monday following a tip-off, they added.

"The accused was found previously involved in eight criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, hurt, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act, in Delhi NCR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

The DCP said the police received information on the whereabouts of the accused in the outer Delhi area on Monday.

"Acting on the input, a trap was laid by the police. The team asked him to surrender but he whipped out a pistol and aimed towards the raiding party," he said.

He was later overpowered and arrested by the police, the DCP added. PTI BM RPA