Neerja Chowdhury honoured with Mumbai Press Club’s lifetime achievement award

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Senior journalist, columnist and author Neerja Chowdhury has been presented Mumbai Press Club’s national RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Advertisment

She was presented the award at a ceremony in Mumbai on December 2, the club said in a release.

Chowdhury was honoured for her contribution of over four decades as a reporter and analyst of political affairs and government, the release said.

The ‘Journalist of the Year’ Award for 2022 was presented jointly to Dhanya Rajendran, Editor and founder of ‘The News Minute’, and independent journalist Sharad Vyas.

These awards, along with 28 other winners in 12 categories, were presented by freedom fighter G G Parikh and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Indira Jaising.

Parikh, who will turn 100 on December 30 this year, was honoured for his contribution to the freedom movement and social reform. PTI VT VT