Neerja Chowdhury wins Mumbai Press Club’s lifetime achievement award

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday announced that its national RedInk Award for ‘Lifetime Achievement’ will be given to veteran journalist, columnist and author Neerja Chowdhury.

She will be presented the award at a ceremony in Mumbai on December 2, the club said in a release.

Chowdhury is being honoured for her contribution of over four decades as a reporter and analyst of political affairs and government, the release said, adding that during her long career, she has covered the terms of eight prime ministers, reported on 10 Lok Sabha elections and has excelled in bringing unbiased news and analysis to readers.

The ‘Journalist of the Year’ Award for 2022 goes jointly to Dhanya Rajendran, Editor and founder of ‘The News Minute’, and independent journalist Sharad Vyas.

These awards, along with 28 other winners in 12 categories, will be presented by freedom fighter G G Parikh and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Indira Jaising. PTI VT VT