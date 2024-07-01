NEET a 'commercial' exam designed to suit rich students: Rahul Gandhi in LS

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Medical entrance test NEET is not a professional exam but a "commercial" one that has been designed for the rich and not for meritorious people, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Hitting out at the government over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET this year, Gandhi claimed that there have been 70 paper leaks in seven years but the government was not allowing a discussion on this because it is not interested in the future of students.

The Congress leader's remark came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

"NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exams. Their families support them financially and emotionally, and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for the rich and not for meritorious people," he said.

"I have met with several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and a passage for them into the system... it is not designed to help poor students," Gandhi claimed.

He further alleged that professional exams have been converted into commercial exams.

"NEET is not a professional exam... it is a commercial exam. A student can be top NEET, can be an excellent student, but cannot go to a medical college if he or she doesn't have money.

"The entire exam has been made (customised) for rich students, you have centralised the entire exam... thousands of crores of rupees are being made... there have been 70 paper leaks in seven years," Gandhi added.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre last week removed National Testing Agency DG Subodh Singh and notified a high-level panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG -- were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

"We requested for discussion for one day on NEET because we want to stand with the government and resolve it... there has been an institutional failure, government says no discussion.

"We want to give the message to students that the NEET issue is important for Parliament. So, to send this message, we want Parliament to discuss this," Gandhi added. PTI GJS IJT