NEET: AIADMK holds state-wide candle light vigil for deceased medical aspirants

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday held a candle light vigil in remembrance of medical aspirants who allegedly died by suicide over NEET.

AIADMK leaders, including MLAs and former ministers, participated in the protest held in different parts of the state on behalf of the party's Students Wing, it said.

The DMK had promised to "cancel" the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) ahead of the 2021 assembly elections and came to power, the party said.

However, many students died, allegedly by suicide, it said, apparently referring to the medical aspirants killing themselves, either due to unable to crack the exam or over apprehensions of clearing it.

The protest was held in cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore.

DMK, AIADMK and most political parties in the state except BJP are opposed to NEET and have been demanding that TN be exempted from its ambit. PTI SA SA KH