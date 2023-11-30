NEET aspirant commits suicide in Rajasthan''s Kota

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Another student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Rajasthan's Kota district allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, police said on Thursday.

This was the 26th case of suicide by a coaching student here this year.

Nisha Ahir (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in Mahavir Nagar on Wednesday night, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kundan Kumar of the Jawahar Nagar police station.

The ASI said that no suicide note was found in the girl's room.

The real reason will be known after the deceased's family members reach here and the post-mortem report comes, he added.

District Collector Mahavir Prasad Meena said that the administration has held a meeting with the coaching institutes and hostel operators instructing them to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

West Bengal resident Faureed Hussain, who was preparing for NEET in Kota, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday.

On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. It was the second suicide case that month.

Six coaching students had committed suicide in August. PTI AG AS AS MNK