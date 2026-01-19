NEET aspirant death case: Congress workers stage protest against Bihar govt

Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Congress workers on Monday staged a protest in Patna on Monday against the Bihar government, alleging lapses in the investigation into the death of a NEET aspirant in the state capital.

A large number of Congress workers, led by AICC in-charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and the party's state president Rajesh Ram, gathered near the Income Tax Crossing, holding placards and raising slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the police. They also burnt an effigy of the CM.

The 18-year-old aspirant from Jehanabad, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam, was found unconscious in a girls' hostel in Chitragupt Nagar here earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.

Her family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused authorities of attempting a cover-up.

The police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Allavaru, said, "The law and order has completely collapsed in the state. The government is patronising criminals. Everybody knows that people don't get justice in Bihar because of the highhandedness of the police. Why was an FIR not lodged in the first three days? People want justice for the girl and her family members... Why have the accused not been arrested so far?" Constituting an SIT to probe the matter will not solve the purpose, he said, alleging that such teams are formed to "suppress the facts and protect the influential".

Echoing a similar view, Rajesh Ram said, "The government's intention is not to solve the case. The government and the police are protecting the accused. We will fight for justice to the girl and her family members." Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had on Sunday asserted that those involved in the death of the NEET aspirant "will not be spared".

"The police have already constituted an SIT to probe the incident. The DGP himself is monitoring the investigation... Those involved in the death of the NEET aspirant will not be spared," Choudhary, who holds the home department portfolio, had told reporters.

Her death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel. The initial findings of the doctors concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid.

However, the post-mortem report of the girl concluded that "sexual violence can't be ruled out" as a reason behind the incident.

Despite her family alleging sexual assault, police maintained that medical reports and CCTV footage ruled out the possibility.

"Doctors found no signs of sexual assault and said she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid," Patna Police had claimed in a statement issued on January 13.

Family members of the deceased on Sunday alleged that action should be taken against the warden of the girls' hostel, doctors, who had initially termed it a case of suicide, and the police personnel who "tried to cover up" the case.

"Warden of the hostel, doctors and certain policemen are hand-in-glove. Action must be taken against them... Hostel authorities had offered us money for a compromise... Even police personnel had threatened us, asking us not to speak to the media about anything regarding the case," the deceased's father told reporters on Sunday. PTI SUK PKD ACD