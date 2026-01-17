NEET aspirant death case: Prashant Kishor, family members of deceased want action against IO

Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday sought disciplinary action against the Investigating Officer (IO) who initially investigated the death case of NEET aspirant in Patna and also urged the police not to take further action against protestors who came on the street after the incident.

Kishor, along with family members of the 18-year-old NEET aspirant, met Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma at his office in the state capital. Kishor, on Friday, met family members of the deceased in Jehanabad and raised questions about the police investigation into the case.

The student, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area earlier this month. She was staying at the private hostel to take coaching for the examination. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

Talking to reporters, after meeting the SSP, Kishor said, "You people know that I met the deceased's family members in Jehanabad on Friday, and after that I demanded a reinvestigation into the case. The government took cognisance of the matter and constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.

"The purpose of our today's meeting with the SSP was mainly…disciplinary action against the IO, who initially investigated the case. Family believes that the IO who was handling the case—a woman officer— is responsible for lapses, and, therefore, they want departmental action against her." Kishor said the SSP Patna has been requested not to take further action against the protestors, who had come on the street protesting against lapses by the police in the investigation of the case.

"The police had initially made haste in declaring the matter a case of suicide. Now, they are saying that sexual assault could not be ruled out after the latest post-mortem report. Role of police officers and others who concluded it a case of suicide should also be investigated, and strict action must be taken against them," he added.

"We welcome the government's decision to constitute SIT to investigate the matter," he said, adding, "We all want justice for the girl and her family and also stringent punishment against the accused." The NEET aspirant's death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel. Earlier, police concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid. After the post-mortem report went viral on social media, the protests escalated.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, including ADG, IG (Patna) and officials of the SIT visited the hostel on Saturday, where the girl was found unconscious. Sources said members of the SIT also collected certain evidence from the hostel.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told reporters, "The investigation is being conducted on the basis of the latest post-mortem report only. A team of officials also visited Jehanabad on Saturday. If family members of the deceased want, we are ready to share crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and other medical records, with them only. Her mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination".