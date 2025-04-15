NEET aspirant dies of heart attack in Kota

Kota, Apr 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old medical aspirant, who had undergone a bypass surgery a year ago, died of a suspected heart attack in Rajasthan’s Kota on Tuesday morning, police said.

Devkaran Saini, a native of Pali district in the state, had been doing self-study while living in a PG room in Housing Board Colony for the last five months, they said.

Saini left the library at around 8 am and stopped to have tea from a roadside stall, Kunhadi Assistant Sub-inspector Anil Sharma said.

While waiting for tea, the NEET aspirant suddenly collapsed, he said, adding that some people present at the spot called an ambulance and rushed him to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Saini had a hole in his heart since birth and underwent a surgery for it at AIIMS over a year ago, he said.

After his recovery, Saini came to Kota in November to start his preparation for NEET. However, he did not get admission in any of the city's coaching institutes, so he pursued self-study and online coaching, the ASI said.

The youth was taking regular medicines for post-surgery care and doctor's prescription slips and medicines were found in his room, he said.

Prima facie, the youth likely suffered a heart attack. However, the actual cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report comes, he added.

The body was placed in a mortuary for a post-mortem which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, the officer said.