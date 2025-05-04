NEET aspirant ends life

Latur (Maharashtra), May 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide here two days ahead of the national examination for medical courses, police said on Sunday.

Aniket Ankush Kangude (20), a resident of Rui Dhanora in Gevrai tehsil of Beed district, on Friday allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of a house in Bodhe Nagar area where he was staying, said a police official.

A farmer's son, he had enrolled in a private coaching class here to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test and was living in a rented room for the last two years.

He had appeared for NEET last year but could not secure a good score, the official said.

The stress apparently led to the extreme step, he said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and further probe is on, the official said. PTI COR KRK