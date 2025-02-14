NEET aspirant found dead on railway track in Kota, police suspect 'love affair'

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 14 (PTI) Days after the mutilated body of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant was recovered from a railway track near the Dakania Railway station, police suspect a "love affair" could be the reason behind the alleged suicide, officials said.

Police said the body was found on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near the railway station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. From the ID card recovered from the body, he was identified as Himanshu Singh Rajput, a resident of Buxar in Bihar.

Rajput, a NEET aspirant, was studying in a coaching institute in Kota, police said.

According to a Government Railway Police officer, on Wednesday night, Rajput's girlfriend, studying at IIT, allegedly called his friends and warned them that he might take some extreme steps. By the time his friends reached his room, he had already left.

DSP Kota GRP Shankar Lal said that the matter is currently under investigation and GRP will investigate the love angle in the case, if any.

GRP Ishwar Singh said that Rajput had returned to PG from home on Tuesday. His family informed the police that he did not seem troubled. Terming it an accident, the family refused to conduct a post-mortem. Following this, the police handed over the body.

A case was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.