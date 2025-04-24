NEET aspirant from Delhi found dead near railway track in Kota, suicide suspected

Kota: The body of a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found near a railway track here early Thursday, police said.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the man committed suicide by consuming poison. They said no suicide was found at the spot in the Landmark City area.

This is the second case of alleged suicide by a NEET aspirant within 48 hours in the coaching hub and the twelfth since January.

The body of Roshan Sharma, a resident of Tughlakabad in Delhi, was retrieved from the bushes, Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj told PTI. The body was spotted by some passersby who informed police.

Police used his mobile to contact his parents. They had last spoken to Sharma on Wednesday night, an officer said.

According to the family members, Sharma told them that he would neither take the NEET exam nor return to Delhi and would consume poison to end his life, the officer said.

He was to take the NEET exam next month.

Sharma's parents said he was staying in a hostel in Corol Park in Borekhda area -- around 10 km from where his body was found.

The parents told police that they had gone to Kota a few days ago to bring Sharma back home, but he refused, following which, they took away his clothes and belongings.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the MBS Hospital here, and the post-mortem would be conducted after the arrival of his parents from Delhi, police said.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old boy from Chhapra in Bihar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room early Tuesday.