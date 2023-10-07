NEET aspirant jumps to death from 7th floor of building

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A teenage boy, preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a building in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Moin Shaikh Naushad Shaikh (19), was a resident of Mankapur area.

The motive behind the extreme step is under investigation, a police official said.

Shaikh was preparing for NEET. He ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of a building at around 8.20 pm on Friday, the official added.

He said the police were informed by a security guard of the building.

Shaikh was taken to the state-run Mayo Hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the official added.

A case of accidental death was registered at Mankapur police station. PTI COR NSK