NEET aspirant's death: CBI team visits girls' hostel in Patna

Patna, Feb 14 (PTI) A team of CBI officials on Saturday visited a girls' hostel here in connection with its probe into the death of an NEET aspirant in Bihar's capital.

The visit comes a day after the central agency had formally taken over the case and registered an FIR.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in the Shambhu girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She had been in a coma and died five days later at a private hospital.

The death triggered a massive political slugfest, prompting the government to hand over the case to the CBI on January 31.

Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. Later, the police arrested an employee of the hostel.

According to police, CBI sleuths, accompanied by Patna Police officials, visited the Shambhu girls' hostel and questioned some employees there about the sequence of events.

If required, the CBI sleuths may also recreate crime scenes, involving the hostel and hospitals, police sources said.

"CBI sleuths will examine the findings of the Patna Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had collected blood samples from around 30 individuals, including family members and close relatives, for DNA testing," one of the police sources said.