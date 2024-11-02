NEET by itself is 'irregularity,' alleges Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK

Chennai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test per se is an "irregularity," Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK alleged on Saturday and wondered how such a test could be conducted without defects.

The Dravidian party's official organ, 'Murasoli,' in an editorial argued yet again against the test and referred to 'news reports' that a high level committee of experts has submitted a 'report' to the Centre to hold the national test online to prevent irregularities.

"The exam, NEET by itself is an irregularity. How an irregular exam can be conducted without irregularity?" the editorial dated November 2, 2024 asked.

The Supreme Court on October 21, 2024 extended by two weeks the time granted to the Centre-appointed seven-member expert panel to file its report on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency's functioning in holding the NEET-UG. The top court took note of the fact that the report of the panel was almost complete and granted two more weeks for filing the same.

Murasoli, citing media reports, said that the 7-member panel's recommendations include online test and hybrid model in places where online test could not be conducted.

"These (recommendations) will only pave the way for more irregularities. This will benefit more the gang of impersonators. These will be useful only to those who sit for the test in a single exam centre after studying in a single coaching centre."

Citing instances of alleged impersonation witnessed in some northern states during physical NEET tests, the Tamil DMK daily pondered the outcome of an online exam. "That will not be an online exam. That will only be an (aspirant) impersonation test."

NEET facilitated medical education only for some, it kept off the crease those who had studied in state boards and in their mother tongue, the daily alleged.

Question papers are set favouring those who had studied under boards including the CBSE and it does not treat all (who had studied under various boards in different states) equally, it further alleged.

Furthermore, it lined up several other arguments against NEET.