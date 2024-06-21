NEET exam: Nagaland Congress holds protest against alleged irregularities

Kohima, Jun 20 (PTI) Nagaland Congress leaders and workers on Friday staged a demonstration here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Congress leaders and workers converged outside the Congress Bhavan here with placards and banners demanding that the Centre take action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and those responsible for alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Co-chairman of the Public Grievance Department of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, Meshenlo Kath wondered how long the Modi government at the Centre will continue to fool the people of the country.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court. PTI NBS NBS RG