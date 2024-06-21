NEET exam: Rajasthan Congress holds protest against alleged irregularities

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The Congress on Friday held a demonstration here to demand justice for students affected by the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The Congress leaders and workers gathered at the Collectorate Circle to lodge the protest and asked the Centre to break its silence on the issue.

Addressing the party workers, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Everyone knows that corruption has happened in the NEET examination. But, the Centre is not cancelling the exam.

"Questions like why grace marks were given to the candidates in this examination and why some candidates were given selected examination centres are unanswered," Dotasra said.

He alleged that the central government has maintained silence regarding this examination, while the Gujarat and Bihar police have arrested many candidates and registered a case assuming paper leak.

He said the future of lakhs of students is being played with by the central government, against which protests were held in the country on the call given by the AICC.

Congress MP Ummedaram Beniwal said the future of lakhs of students was played with and injustice was done to them.

"The Congress will fight for the issue from road to Parliament. The exam should be cancelled," the Congress leader demanded.