NEET exam row: AAP's youth wing protests outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

New Delhi: The youth wing of the AAP protested outside Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here on Wednesday, demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam following alleged irregularities.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha led the protest.

"Due to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, the students have been affected. We demand that the probe in the NEET exam matter be carried out in a time-bound manner and under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said.

Jha also said that the exam should be cancelled.