NEET exam row: Govt hiding its mistake, alleges Gehlot

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged the Centre is destroying the hopes of lakhs of children to hide its mistake in the case of alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The senior Congress leader questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have been silent on every important issue for the last 10 years and wait for that issue to disappear from the 'public memory'. They are doing the same on the issue of NEET exam now," he said on X.

Gehlot said the investigating agencies have accepted that the paper has been leaked.

"If there have been irregularities in the NTA, then why is there a delay in cancelling the first exam and conducting the exam again? This issue has been suppressed in the media as well," he said.

Gehlot further said, "During our government, when irregularities came to light in the REET exam in which 26 lakh candidates appeared, we cancelled the paper and conducted the paper again and gave jobs to 50,000 children.

"The speciality of democracy is to admit one's mistake and correct it. Does the Central government want to usurp the rights of hardworking students in the case of NEET exam and wants to destroy the hopes of lakhs of children forever to hide its mistake?" he asked. PTI AG AS AS